Comelec to voters: “Vote early to avoid long lines”

Commission on Election (Comelec) Provincial Election Officer Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano urges voters go to their designated polling precincts early to avoid long lines and miss the 3 pm cutoff.

Castillano said that those who arrived at their precincts before the deadline but were not able to vote due to the long queue will still be accommodated.

There are about 17,666 established precincts for the Barangay level, while 17,411 precincts for the SK in Cebu. Voting started at 7 am and will end at 3 pm.