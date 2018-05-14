Comelec Cebu reminds supporters to avoid distribute sample ballots

The distribution of sample ballots during election day is strictly not allowed, says Comelec Cebu.

This, after Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, received reports that candidate’s supporters are still distributing sample ballots to voters near polling centers.

He said that the distribution of sample ballots during the election period is still considered as campaigning.

Castillano is now calling all the police assigned near the polling centers to reprimand supporters who continue distributing sample ballots.