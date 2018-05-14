Voters question extra ballot box in Punta Engaño

Voters in Barangay Punta Engaño, Lapu-Lapu City complain after an extra ballot box was found under the table of a classroom precinct at Punta Engaño Elementary School.

It was Milagros Flores who first discovered the extra ballot box in cluster precinct no. 442.

Flores is an identified supporter of Barangay Punta Engaño captain aspirant Diosaminda Hayashi.

Lenie Mendoza, chairman of the board of canvassers, said that they have previously explained to both camps that the extra ballot will be used during the canvassing after the election. Mendoza added that they hid the ballot box to secure it.

Jolina Antatico, poll watcher for barangay captain candidate Crisanto Estardo, told Cebu Daily News that the same was explained to them prior to the elections.