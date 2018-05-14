Six men arrested for posession of weapons, firearms in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY- Six persons were arrested after being caught in the act of bringing bladed weapons and firearms in Sitio Paradise, Barangay Pajo at past 9 p.m., Sunday (May 13).

Arrested were Teresito Causapin, 28; Roldan Paquibot, 38; Brec Omolon, 24; Edmar Gomez, 28, all from Barangay Basak. Seized from them were long bladed weapons.

Eugene Almeda, 62, a resident from Barangay Marigondon; and Leoric Tampus, 29, of Barangay Looc, were collared after they were seen in possession of firearms.

A .45 caliber pistol was confiscated from Almeda, while a replica of 9mm pistol was seized from Tampus.

The arrested persons were alleged to be members of tribal groups Alimaong and Masulogun.

Police Senior Inspector Joey Bicoy, chief of Hoopsdome police station, said they received a call from a concerned citizen who reported about the presence of armed men in the area last night.

The arrested persons are now detained pending the filing of charges against them.