Voting runs smoothly in Mandaue City Central School

By Doris C. Bongcac May 14,2018

Voting was fast and easy in precincts located at the Mandaue City Central School.

No long lines can be seen outside of more than 50 clustered voting centers of one of the biggest schools in the city since it was opened at 7 a.m.

It would only take at least one minute to write the names of the barangay captain and seven councilors on the official ballot.

Express lanes were also provided for senior citizens and pregnant women in each of the clustered precincts.

“Hapsay ang voting. Dali ra kaayo (The voting was just smooth. It was fast),” said Angelie Cuizon, a voter from barangay Alang-Alang.

The Mandaue City Central School accommodated voters from the Barangays Alang-Alang, Centro, Cambaro and Mantuyong.

Candidates from opposing camps set up tents outside of the school grounds to help voters locate their precinct numbers.

People manning the assistance centers were equipped with laptops, which contain a masterlist of voters from the respective barangays.

A police assistance center can also be seen accross the street from the public school.

Two Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) enforcers were deployed to man traffic in the area.