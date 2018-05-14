2 PUJs suspected for bringing flying voters apprehended

Two Public Utility Jeepneys (PUJs) were apprehended by personnel of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) on Monday morning (May 14) due to alleged transporting of flying voters.

LTFRB-7 Director Ahmed Cuizon said that the two jeepneys, with routes Oppra to Colon and Urgello to Colon, were filled with voters.

Cuizon explained jeepneys which ferry passengers not on their designated routes could be an indication of “hakot” practice

by election candidates, bringing voters from other places to polling centers.

The two jeepney units were caught in voting centers at Cebu City Central School and near Cebu Normal University (CNU).

Cuizon said the jeepney operators will be given appropriate penalties, such as fines and, suspension or cancellation of their franchises.