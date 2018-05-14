Man shot dead for stabbing police

A man was shot dead for injuring two police officers using his bolo in Carcar town, Cebu on Sunday (May 13).

The suspect was identified as Rommel Barring Caballero from Carcar.

Caballero died after sustaining a gunshot wound from the service firearm of Spo2 Meliton Agadier Jr. who was also wounded in his right arm and abdomen after Caballero repeatedly stabbed him.

SPO2 Jose Repompo of CarCar Police Station told Cebu Daily News that Caballero was already suffering from a mental illness.

Repompo said that Caballero suddenly went wild and punched his neighbors prompted the victims to call for police assistance.

When the responding cops arrived, the suspect was already brandishing two bolos.

Residents tried to convinced Caballero to surrender but instead attacked them.

Police tried to bring Caballero to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival by attending physicians. While the two injured police officers are now being treated.