Voting for Barangay, SK bets officially ends

The nationwide voting for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections has ended at exactly 3 p.m.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Supervisor, said voters who came late after the cutoff time will not be able to cast their votes.

“They have forfeited their right (to vote),” Castillano told Cebu Daily News.

However, Castillano clarified that voters who arrived at designated polling precincts before the deadline but were not able to cast their votes can still be accommodated,

The 8-hour voting period started at exactly 7 a.m.