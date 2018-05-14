Another PUV apprehended for transporting flying voters

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB -7) has apprehended another Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) which was suspected to ferry flying voters along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City on Monday afternoon (May 14).

The jeepney, with the route Urgello to Colon, is the third PUV which was apprehended by the LTFRB-7 on election day.

Two PUVs were also apprehended by personnel of LTFRB-7 this morning due to alleged transporting of flying voters.

Cuizon earlier explained that jeepneys which ferry passengers not on their designated routes could be an indication of “hakot” practice by election candidates, bringing voters from other places to polling centers.

Jeepney operators may face appropriate penalties, such as fines and, suspension or cancellation of their franchises.