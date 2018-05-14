Lesser voters participated in Barangay, SK polls

Commission on Elections in Central Visayas (COMELEC-7) Director Veronico Petalcorin revealed that only 70 to 80% of the registered voters exercised their right to suffrage in the region for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

The voters’ turnout is lesser than the previous elections, which was estimated at 84-86%.

The nationwide voting for Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections has ended at exactly 3 p.m.

Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano, Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Election Supervisor, said voters who came late after the cutoff time will not be able to cast their votes.

Comelec- Cebu City South District Officer and lawyer Anna Fleur Abelgas-Gujilde said that the elections are generally peaceful and smooth in her area of jurisdiction. / PIT Intern Marthy John Lubiano