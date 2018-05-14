Osmeña denies allegations on BOPK vote buying

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña denied reports that some candidates under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) party attempted to buy votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections.

“They say everyone is vote buying. I’m not vote buying,” said Osmeña.

On the other hand, the mayor said he is not surprised of fake pages on Facebook claiming that BOPK is initiating vote-buying in the North and South Districts of Cebu City.

Osmeña participated in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) by casting his vote at Guadalupe Elementary School, Cebu City past 2:00 p.m. today (May 14).