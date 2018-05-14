Comelec Cebu: “A peaceful election”

“A Peaceful election.”

This was the assessment of Commission on Elections (Comelec) Cebu Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano after the voting for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election in Cebu ended at 3 pm on Monday (May 14).

Although minor problem were seen like difficulty of locating voters names, crowd control, among other, Castillano said there is still room for improvements for the next election.

Castillano also said there is need to amend the election code especially with the regulation on social media campaign.