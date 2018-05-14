No ambush will stop bid for reelection, says Daanbatayan Mayor Loot

Despite the ambush incident yesterday, Daanbatayan Mayor Vicente Loot announced that will seek for reelection in the local elections next year.

Four persons were injured on Sunday morning (May 13) after armed men opened fire at the group of Mayor Loot and his family at the port area of Daanbantayan.

Loot appreciated the additional security from the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas ( PRO-7). The additional security for the mayor arrived yesterday afternoon.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Loot said that he is now at peace, especially that his family is safe.

Loot is currently sitting as the mayor of Daanbantayan on his first term, while his wife, Maria Luisa, was previously elected as mayor of the same town.