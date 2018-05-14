NUP personnel arrested for carrying gun on election day

A non-uniformed personnel (NUP) of Opao police station was arrested after he was caught carrying a firearm outside Gerardo Ouano National High School in Barangay Opao, Mandaue City at past 2:00 p.m., Monday (May 14).

The arrested person was identified as Kim Herodias, 34. He is employed as a radio man in the police station for three years.

Chief Inspector Wilbert Parilla, station chief of Opao police station, said that Herodias was sitting outside the school when Senior Supt. Renato Dugan, head of Police Regional Office-Police Community Relations in Central Visayas (PRO-PCR-7), conducted a surprise inspection.

Herodias was carrying a .45 caliber pistol.

He will face criminal and administrative cases for violating the COMELEC gunban. He is currently detained at the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) detention cell.