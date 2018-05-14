Torres emerges champion in Cepca monthly tournament for May

ZILBERSTEIN Torres scored a near perfect 5.5 points to emerge as the champion for the month of May in the Cebu Executives and Professionals Chess Association (Cepca) monthly chess tournament that was held at the Mactan New Town Beach Resort in Lapu-Lapu City last Sunday.

Torres, who is a software developer by profession, almost had a perfect run if not for his sixth round draw versus Vince Dela Torre. He finished his campaign with five wins to walk away with the P1,500 purse.

Ramsey Pedroza settled for second place with 4.0 points and 21.5 tiebreak points and Dela Torre rounded off the top three wood pushers in the tournament with 4.0 points as well and 20.5 tiebreak points.

Torres won over John Velarde, Rey Flores, Pedrosa, Adelyn Bensi and Peterson Sia before settling for a draw versus Dela Torre in the sixth and final round.

Fourth place was Sia who also had 4.0 points but managed only 20 tiebreak points.

Cepca President Engineer Jerry Maratas, who celebrated his 39th birthday last Sunday, finished with 3.5 points followed by Jun Kidlat and Rey Flores.

Around 30 Cepcans joined the tournament which also served as their summer outing. The monthly tournament served as the qualifiers for the grand finals in December. Torre joins other monthly champions in Eduard dela Torre, Mario Bustillo, Rogelio Enriquez Jr., and Joselito Loques.