Mayor’s Cup Volleyball tourney semifinals showdown starts today

THE Cebu Spikers Volleyball Club (CSVC) hopes to stay on track for the inaugural women’s title of the Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Open Volleyball Tournament which enters the crossover semifinals round today at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gym along Sanciangko Street in downtown Cebu City.

The day will immediately be opened by a sure to be exciting match between the first bracket top seed CSVC and the second best in the second bracket, Mandaue City. CSVC had finished the elimination with an immaculate record of 4-0 (win-loss) while Mandaue ended with a 3-1 slate.

Up next will be bracket 2 top seed USC Warriors, which also did not drop any of its elimination games and will be facing University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) who also finished the elimination with a 3-1 card.

Exciting matches will continue in the afternoon with the men’s division. First up will be the Southwestern University (SWU)- Phinma iConnect (4-0) who hopesto bag a finals ticket against the University of San Jose Recoletos Jaguars (3-1).

Second game is the match-up between Cebu Province (4-0) and the USC Warriors (2-2).