Leylam FC A tops 2nd Mactan Football Festival Men’s Open

THE Leylam FC A hoisted the Men’s Open trophy of the 2nd Mactan Football Festival 2018 held at the Benthel Asia School of Technology in Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, at the expense of its sister team, Leylam FC B. The tournament was held over the weekend.

Leylam FC A edged its sister team Leylam FC B by just a point, 2-1, to go home with the Men’s Open title.

In the 38-Above category, the University of San Carlos Alumni bagged the title against the Cebu North UTD with a commanding 3-0 win.

The BPO men’s and ladies titles were notched by Knowles and the SCI Spartans, respectively.

Knowles edged San Miguel FC B, 1-0, for the BPO men’s title while SCI Spartans posted a record of 2 wins and 2 draws for a total of 8 points, the best in the BPO ladies category which followed a league type format. SSI took home the runner-up honors which finished with 6 points following its 1-3 record.