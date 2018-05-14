SK CHAIRMAN CANDIDATE’S PLAY

News about the young voters who were allegedly brought to three resorts in Talisay and Lapu-Lapu cities and Minglanilla town by SK chairman aspirant in Barangay Suba, Cebu City, on Sunday drew mixed reactions from the netizens.

Youth volunteer Ryan Abais reported the incident and sent videos and photo of two mothers who were looking for their 18 and 19-year-old children.

Joseph Avila Orbes wrote, “Your future barangay youth leaders (Brgy. SK) should be like this????????? OMG i kennat gyud if tinood ni.” (If this is true)

Trisha Kate De Castro commented, “This “hakot” practice should be stopped.”

Dale L Roach said, “Just proves SK and Brgy (elections) are a total waste of tax (payers’) money.”

