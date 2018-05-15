Police responds to commotion in Kalunasan polling precinct

A commotion occurred among supporters of the barangay bets during the vote counting in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Monday night (May 14).

The incident happened after the supporters had a disagreement on the transfer of ballot boxes.

Senior Insp. Eduardo Sanchez, Guadalupe police precinct chief, said that one party wanted to transport every ballot box to Cebu City Hall after the votes are counted.

The other group suggested that all boxes will be transported together after the counting.

Sanchez assured that the situation is now under control, as both camps agreed to transport the ballot boxes together.