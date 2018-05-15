Holganza-Ortiz proclaimed as Baod village chief in Bantayan

Ruby Holganza-Ortiz was proclaimed as the new village chief of Barangay Baod, Bantayan town, Cebu on Monday night (May 14).

Holganza-Ortiz, who was unopposed, received 1,066 votes. There are 1,665 registered voters in Barangay Baod.

She will be replacing her brother, Ribomapil “Joeyboy” Holganza Jr., who served as the former provincial federation president of the Association of Barangay Councils (ABC).

The newly proclaimed councilors in Barangay Baod are Victorina Despi, Perla Forrosuelo, Michael Ybanez, Gina Alontaga, Agapita Marapo, Nelson Lerida, and Rogelio Marapo.

As of 11:38 p.m, Monday, Bantayan Election Officer III Dennie Demecillo said that only four of 25 barangays in the same town have proclaimed their winners.