Osmeña thanks supporters for choosing Barangay and Sk candidates under BOPK

Is there now a change in the political landscape in Cebu City?

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña thinks so as he announced that barangay (village) captains under the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) dominated in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Osmeña, in a press conference today, said that over 40 BOPK village chiefs were elected and proclaimed as winners.

“I don’t have the list but maybe it’s around 47 or 49. Basta, it’s over 40. And I’d like to thank the Cebuanos because I know many people voted because they wanted to express support to me,” said Osmeña.

Cebu City is composed of 80 barangays, both from the North and South but the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is yet to proclaim the winners officially.

But the unofficial list obtained by reporters from the Cebu City’s Barangay Affairs Office showed that BOPK now holds 19 out of 34 barangays in the south, and 30 of the 46 barangays in the north.