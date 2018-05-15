Man shot dead in Lapu-Lapu City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU – A man had just come from the hearing of his illegal drugs case on Tuesday morning when he was shot dead along ML Quezon Avenue Highway, Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

The police were looking into the possibility that the killing of Jose Tuquib Zabate, 33 and a resident of Barangay Ibo, Lapu-Lapu, was drug-related.

Zabate, who was out on bail, was facing charges for selling illegal drugs.

He was accompanied by his wife when he attended the hearing of his case at the Lapu-Lapu Hall of Justice on Tuesday morning.

He then drove the motorcycle while his wife was at the backseat as they headed home after the hearing.

But upon reaching Barangay Pajo, one of the two men on board another motorcycle shot at Zabate, hitting him in the head.

His wife was unharmed although in the state of shock.

Six empty shells were later recovered by police from the crime scene.