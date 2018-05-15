LegalMatch PH hosts free SEO workshop

In a rapidly changing landscape, if you’re still not using Search Engine Optimization to get your content to stand out, you’ll be at risk of falling behind those who do.

This is why LegalMatch Philippines (LMPH), a pioneer in software applications for the US legal industry, organized the training workshop entitled “Getting Started With Search Engine Optimization – A Guide for New Practitioners”. This training workshop was held last April 28 from 8 AM – 12 NN at the company’s office at the 9th floor of the FLB Building, Cebu Business Park. The activity was part of LegalMatch’s Open Knowledge Project – a program for organizing meetups and training covering various software development and online marketing topics. This was the second in a series of training initiatives planned for this year. The first was Agile Essentials which was successfully held last March 24 in collaboration with partner universities in Cebu.

LegalMatch Philippines organized the “Getting Started With Search Engine Optimization” training workshop in partnership with Cebu Digital Link, a start-up organization providing SEO services to clients here and abroad. The founders were already doing SEO freelance services for more than 10 years prior to launching Cebu Digital Link late last year.

The training was spearheaded by LegalMatch Philippines’ SEO Lead, Ian Lebumfacil, and Cebu Digital Link’s founder, Jackquiline Doring. It covered essential SEO topics such as Introduction to SEO, Link Building, SEO Content Writing, Technical SEO, and Website Analytics. It also featured a hands-on and a Q & A session with participants. Trainees were given certificates after the training.

The aim of the training was to put participants one step ahead in digital marketing and give them a head start in using SEO as part of their business and content strategy.

Interested to find out more or to learn about future training and tech meetups? Email LegalMatch PH at happyteam@legalmatch.com or send a message to their Facebook page to reserve a slot.

Watch out for LegalMatch Philippines’ upcoming events by following their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LegalMatchPH. You may call them at +63(32)266-3021 or drop by at their office on weekdays. /PR