Nurse stabbed to death in Guadalupe

A 28-year-old registered nurse was stabbed to death inside her rented room along V.Rama in Barangay Guadalupe Cebu City past 9 a.m. today (May 15)

Amy Therese Cabataña, a native of Loay, Bohol, sustained several stab wounds in the body.

SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City police homicide section said that they are eyeing at personal grudge as the possible motive in the killing.

The police authorities are now conducting an investigation to identify the identity of the suspect.