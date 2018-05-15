Huge discounts await at SM City Consolacion

MAKE way for the much awaited 3-Day Sale at SM City Consolacion on May 18, 19, & 20! Shop and get discounts of up to 70% off and get a chance to win 1 of 2 Suzuki Raiders during the raffle draw!

Every P1,000 single or accumulated purchase within the promo period from any mall establishment entitles a shopper to one (1) raffle coupon.

SM Prestige cardholders get to enjoy Prestige Friday Exclusives the whole day of May 18. Get 5% off on great selections and 10% off on regular priced items when you shop at Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus, and The SM Store.

A special treat awaits SM Advantage, SM Prestige and BDO Rewards cardholders for the SMAC Saturday Exclusives from 9 AM to 12 NN on May 19. Shop in Ace Hardware, SM Appliance, Surplus, The SM Store, and Watsons, and get extra 10% off.

Mark your calendars on May 20 for the New Sunday SMAC Exclusives! Get extra 10% off on existing discounts from 5 PM to 7 PM only.

As an added treat, be one of the first 100 shoppers who will receive freebies from Jollibee, Dunkin Donuts, Thirsty, Greenwich, and Goldilocks daily. World of Fun and Quantum will also give free tokens to the first 50 shoppers daily. Simply present P1,000 worth of receipt to claim the game tokens.

It’s Duck Season this 3 Day Sale! Shoppers with a minimum single receipt purchase of P5,000 get to hunt for ducks carrying as much as P4,000 worth of SM Gift Certificates from May 18 to 20.

The mall is open from 10 AM to 10 PM on May 18 and 20, and 9 AM to 10 PM on May 19. For event details and more updates, please call 260-0132, or check out SM City Consolacion (Official) on Facebook. /PR