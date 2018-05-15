Upgrade your corporate strategy development skills with SLAMP

Entrepreneurs, managers, and corporate professionals are invited to participate in the second leg of the Strategic Leadership and Management Program (SLAMP) this coming May 25th.

Focusing on Strategy and Leadership intersection and Behavioral Design and Development, SLAMP 2 aims to train and bring out the best in every professional individual in terms of competitive strategy formulation, development, and execution in a global scale.

Consultant and adviser for global private management and professor of leadership and strategy Brian To will facilitate the workshop that will be held at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

Interested participants may register on the event date starting 8:30 AM. Registration fee is at P6,000 per head while groups of three can avail of the P5,000 per head promo.

SLAMP began as a series of seminars for nonprofit and military organizations in the last 20 years in the Philippines and within Asia. With SLAMP, Filipino and other Asian entrepreneurs, managers, CEOs, corporate professionals, technical staff, early stage contributors, and individuals engaged in strategies for their own or for other companies can learn their intensive, high-quality programs in a cheaper and quicker way.

For inquiries and registration, one may message SLAMP’s program beneficiary, SimplyShare Foundation Inc. on Facebook or call (032) 417-3322 / 0906 413 0095.