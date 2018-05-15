The dawn of a new lifestyle community in Carcar

YET another residential community is soon to rise at the heritage city of Carcar after Cebu’s lifestyle developer Paramount Property Ventures Inc. (PPVI) recently held its Groundbreaking Ceremony for Segovia South Villas.

Speaking to guests during the momentous celebration, PPVI VP for International Sales Arli Arenas-Vergara said that there was a strong demand in Carcar prompting them to open a new community.

The City of Carcar is part of the Mega Cebu masterplan. With the construction of the third Mactan-Cebu bridge, travel time from Mactan Island to Carcar will be drastically reduced.

“Segovia South Villas is our second Carcar project. The first one being La Cresta, which was accepted very well by the market. Today, we are happy to present another community to our home buyers wanting to be nearer the great attractions and destinations in the south,” said Arenas-Vergara.

Segovia South Villas is the first exclusive community in Valladolid, City of Carcar featuring only a total of 165 house and lot units.

“Nature aside, the City of Carcar is known for its heritage sites. With Segovia South Villas, we want to keep the Filipino touch in modern houses. Hence, our house designs here are inspired by the colonial Bahay na Bato. Its location is just a few minutes away from the Archbishop Teofilo Camomot Shrine,” said Arenas-Vergara.

Future homeowners in this newest Carcar community could choose from any of the six modern villas — Luna, Tala, Sinag, Dalisay, Mayumi, and Hiraya.

Giving importance to lifestyle choices, Segovia South Villas has amenities and features that are meant to suit every homeowner’s living preferences such as a resort-like pool, an activity pavilion and a lot more.

Segovia South Villas is estimated to be completed by 2020. /PR