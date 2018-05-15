Bamboo Bay celebrates Summer Festival

No cooler way to welcome the hottest season of the year than with a festival that highlights an array of offerings promoting art, nature, wellness, and family.

That is exactly how the Bamboo Bay Community, a 3-tower Asian-contemporary residential condominium in Subangdaku, Mandaue City kicked off its Summer Festival on April 14 at the Bamboo Bay Community grounds.

The event started with a demonstration and discussion from home chef and food revolution ambassador Anne Dala who demonstrated how to prepare treats using only organic ingredients. This demonstration also gives due regard to one of Bamboo Bay’s unique and awesome feature – the edible garden. Each of the 3 towers of Bamboo Bay was designed in a way that it can house Garden Wing Units where homeowners can grow their own plants and herbs.

Another one of Bamboo Bay’s advocacy is promoting art and supporting local artists. Thus, after the demonstration of Chef Dala, it was subsequently followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Flower Power Art Exhibit at the Contempo Art Gallery. The exhibit features the works of local artists like Celso and Fe Madrid Pepito, Vidal Alcoseba, Jr., Jose Yap Baguio, Jerson Calo, Edgar Carabio, Sofronio Dela Cerna, and Joval Ponce.

Bamboo Bay homeowner Debbie Degracia also exhibited her collection of succulent plants and talked about how to properly maintain them.

The Bamboo Bay Community Summer Festival is set to run until May where another set of activities are lined up for that month to be concluded with a Santa Cruzan procession around the community to be participated by homeowners and guests.