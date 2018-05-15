Attack at noon: Mambaling resident killed by two gunmen

A 23-year-old Barangay Mambaling resident was shot dead by two assailants inside the house of his parents in Sitio Centro-Alaska in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City at past 2 p.m. on Tuesday (May 15).

Bernie Coronel of Sitio Colveta in Barangay Mambaling died after he was shot in the head and chest, said SPO3 Rommel Bangcog of the Cebu City Police Homicide Section.

Bangcog said that Coronel was visiting his parents together with his common-law wife when he was attacked.

He said that Coronel’s common-law wife was with the victim a few minutes before he was attacked but she left him alone in the house to visit a neighbor.

The assailants then struck and shot dead Coronel.

Bangcog said they recovered empty shells of a caliber 9 mm pistol at the crime scene.

Police were looking into personal grudge as the motive of the killing.