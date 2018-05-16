Landslide hits subdivision in Cebu

A landslide occurred in a subdivision in Barangay Banilad, Cebu City around 2 am on Wednesday, May 16.

According to City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Nagiel Bañacia, no construction worker was buried in the landslide in a construction site in Ma. Luisa Subdivision contrary to early reports.

In his Facebook post, rescuers were searching for at least three workers believed to have been buried in the landslide.

However, Danny Suarez, construction foremen said that nobody was sleeping at the site when the incident happened.

As of this writing, clearing operation were ongoing.