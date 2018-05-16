Cavs lose anew, down 0-2 against Celtics

The defending Eastern Conference champions Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves down 0-2 in their best-of-seven conference finals series against the Boston Celtics after losing in Game 2, 107-94, at the TD Arena in Boston on Wednesday morning Philippine time.

The Celtics used a strong second half burst where they outscored the Cavs, 59-39, to come up with the win and head to Cleveland for Games 3 and 4 with a two-game lead.

Jaylen Brown had 23 for Boston, which had six players score in double figures. Terry Rozier had 18, Al Horford added 15, Marcus Morris chipped in 12, Jayson Tatum put in 11 and Marcus Smart also made 11 for the Celtics.

LeBron James had a game-high 42 for Cleveland but on a losing note. Only Kevin Love (22) and Kyle Korver (11) were the other double-digit scorers for the Cavs.