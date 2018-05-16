Post-elections, 30 SK bets disqualified in Central Visayas

At least 30 Sangguniang Kabataan (Sk) candidates in Central Visayas, were disqualified by the Commission on Election (COMELEC0 after failing to meet the age requirement.

Comelec Provincial Election Officer Lawyer Ferdinand Gujilde said these candidates did not meet the age requirement of 18 to 24 years old, while the others are not registered voters.

Gujilde said the said candidates will be automatically disqualified through a motu proprio or without the need of a petition and will invalidate their certificate of candidacies (COCs).

Based on the Omnibus Order, Sk candidates who won last Monday’s election should have to suspend the effects of their proclamation.

According to Gujilde of the 30 SK candidates in Central Visayas that were disqualified, 19 are from Cebu province.