LYD office urges elected SK officials to attend training

Winning Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons and councilors may not be sworn into office unless they attend the mandatory training course organized by the Local Youth Development Offices.

Cebu City Local Youth Development Officer Jess Anthony Dela Cruz warned the newly elected youth leaders as he accounted that the elected SK officials of ten Cebu City barangays have not yet registered for the training.

The mandatory training that will be conducted at the Cebu Institute of Technology University on May 17 will cover Basic Governance, Planning, and Budgeting, Code of Ethical Standards of a Public official and Introduction to SK.

Dela Cruz urged the youth leaders to stop minding political affiliations now that they have been elected to office.

“Now that you are elected, you should stop identifying yourself under opposition. Let us all work towards the development of the youth,” Dela Cruz said.