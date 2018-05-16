DPS asks Pamocor to be responsible in dumping garbage in Aloguinsan

The Cebu City Department of Public Services (DPS) will call the attention of Pasajero Motor Corporation (Pamocor), the city’s garbage hauling contractor, following complaints of too much odor and spillage of garbage on the streets on its way to Aloguinsan town to dump city garbage.

DPS chief Roberto Cabarrubias said the garbage trucks from Cebu City pass through the national highway almost every day and that some of the garbage in the trucks would fall on the road while in transit.

Cabarrubias said he will ask Pamocor to be more responsible in handling the city’s garbage so it wont be a dilemma to other local government units.

Since February this year, Pamocor has been disposing of the city’s generated trash in Aloguinsan.