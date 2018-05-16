Garganera says rejecting Kawit deal not meant to slow down progress

Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera lashed out at Mayor Tomas Osmeña for accusing opposition councilors of sending away investors when they junked the P18 billion Kawit Island Joint Venture.

Garganera said opposition councilors have no intention of slowing down progress.

He said they junked the project since venturing in business is not the thrust of the government.

Garganera said he has nothing against the project but he just questions the manner it will be implemented.

Garganera said that a plain leasing agreement would have been a better option to ensure a stable income of the government.