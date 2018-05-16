Garganera: Losing majority in council not a problem

Barug PDP-Laban councilors don’t mind losing the majority in the Cebu City Council.

Whether they will get the ABC seat, Councilor Joel Garganera said they will continue to fight for what is right and serve the common good.

He said Barug PDP-Laban councilors will continue to perform the role of checks and balances as member of the council.

Garganera, however, said they remain optimistic that a Barug-allied barangay captain, most likely Philip Zafra, will be chosen to represent the ABC.

He said members of the party are still going to meet and agree on their ABC bets.