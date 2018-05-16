More teachers needed says DepEd

Cebu Province Department of Education (DepEd) superintendents urged senior high school graduates to take education degrees that are in demand in the industry today (May) at Cebu Normal University (CNU).

“There are subject areas that have much in supply while others have less. Incoming students should undertake the ones which are low in supply so that their stakes of employment will become higher,” Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan said.

Urging along with Dagatan are Naga City Schools Division Superintendent Gregorio Cyrus Elejorde and Cebu Province Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Lea Apao.

The specializations that are low in DepEd’s workforce are Araling Panlipunan, Filipino, MAPEH (Music, Arts, Physical Education, and Health) and Technical Vocational Livelihood Track.

“We have much supply of Science and Mathematics teachers already. In such cases, even if you garnered 80% and have a Science degree, you will not get the cut because we are looking for other degrees,” Dagatan said.

The superintendents believe that this might solve the 30% unfilled teacher items that were recorded in the region last year, where a fraction was contributed by the mismatching of available demands of education degrees to the degrees of applicants. / MARTHY JOHN LUBIANO AND GLAZELLE BLESS VITER