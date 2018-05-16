Tie in San Fernando resolved through coin toss

Barangay candidate Alicia Alcoseba won the coin toss against Analyn Ilustrisimo on Wednesday.

Alcoseba and Ilustrisimo tied on the last slate for barangay councilor of Barangay Lantawan in San Fernando town, Cebu last Monday’s election with 515 votes.

San Fernando election officer Renante Angcos said that the toss coin of the two candidates went well and the decision was respected by Ilustrisimo.

The practice of tossing a coin is to break a tie to determine who among the candidates shall sit as village officials.