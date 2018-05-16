Man hacked by neighbor in Dumanjug, Cebu

A 41-year-old construction worker died after he was hacked to death by his neighbor in Barangay Dul-dol, Dumanjug town, southern Cebu on Tuesday morning. (May 15).

Francisco Montemayor sustained hack wounds in his neck and mouth after Cezar Lañohan, 24, hacked him with a 17-inch bolo.

Senior Insp. Gilfred Baroman, Dumanjug police precinct chief, said that the suspect got mad after the victim failed to pay his P500 debt.

According to Baroman, the victim reportedly lost the money in a cock-fight.

Authorities then conducted a manhunt operation which resulted in the arrested of the suspect.

Lañohan is now detained at Dumanjug police precinct pending the filing of charges against him.