Cebu schools welcome students from Marawi

Department of Education (DepEd) Cebu City Schools Division Superintendent Bianito Dagatan said that aside from Cebuanos, displaced Marawi learners are also welcome if they want to enroll this coming School Year (SY) 2018-2019.

This is in continuation to the division’s efforts last SY.

DepEd Regional Director Juliet A. Jeruta revealed in a press conference last May 7, 2018, that during the peak of the Marawi siege, wherein an exodus of its residents was reported, there were 53 recorded Muslim refugees who immediately studied at Central Visayas schools specifically in Bohol and Cebu.

Dagatan said that there were 30 Marawi learners who studied in the City of Cebu and they were under special curriculum Refined Elementary Madrasah curriculum (REMC) for Muslims.

“Even if they don’t have credentials, following that mandate [saying] ‘Education for all” we have to accept them because we can trace their data through DepEd’s system called Enhanced Basic Education Information System,” Dagatan said. / PIT AB COMM INTERNS MARTHY JOHN LUBIANO AND GLAZELLE BLESS VITER