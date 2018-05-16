PNP, AFP to secure ASEAN meetings

THE Cebu City police is ready to provide the security needs for the meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Cebu City.

Although it is the military which is the office primarily responsible for the security of the ASEAN delegates, the police will still deploy their personnel to secure the 18 delegates from different countries, just like what they did during the Asean Defense Ministers meeting.

“Actually AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) yung OPR (office primary responsible) but we are still providing security katulad din yung past ASEAN dito,” said Doria.

(Actually it is the AFP that is the office primary responsible for the security of the Asean meeting but we are still providing security like what we did during the past Asean meeting here in Cebu City.)

The Cebu City police chief said security will be tight to avoid any untoward incidents.

Doria said that the meeting started yesterday (May 16) and will end on May 18.

Doria said that the delegates arrived in Cebu last Tuesday.

“Wala tayong katulad noon sa (past) Asean kasi iisa lang yung venue ng mga delegates. So hindi tayo masyadong magkaproblema,” Doria said.

(We did not have the same deployment as the past Asean meetings because there is only one venue. So we do not anticipate many problems.)

He said that about 20 personnel were deployed to secure the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel in Lahug, Cebu City, the venue of the meeting.

Doria said they also deployed a team from the Civil Disturbance Management (CDM).