Lapu bonnet ban to be strictly imposed

THE police officers and the traffic enforcers of Lapu-Lapu City will work together to strictly implement the city’s Anti-Bonnet Ordinance as an answer to the call of Mayor Paz Radaza for action amid the recent shooting incidents in the city.

Chief Insp. Jimmy Fortez of the police traffic division said that they had been implementing the Anti-Bonnet Ordinance already, but this had not been strictly implemented by the traffic enforcers of the City Traffic Management System (CTMS).

The Anti-Bonnet Ordinance prohibits motorcycle drivers and riders from covering their faces with bonnets or face masks.

An enforcer, who asked not to be named, said that they were apprehensive of flagging down motorcycle riders wearing bonnets especially with sling bags because they feared that the motorcycle riders might be armed and might instead gun them down.

“Maayo unta ang mga police maoy mopara ana nila kay kita pa lang unya hinoon ang pusilon (It would be better for the police to flag them down because we might be the ones who would be shot),” said the traffic enforcer, who happened to be near the area of an attack last week.

Mayor Radaza earlier called on the police to intensify their anti-criminality operations to prevent more shootings by motorcycle riding gunmen in the city.

Radaza made the call after three separate shooting incidents happened in the city less than 24 hours apart or on Monday night until Tuesday morning.

There was also the attack against a City Hall consultant by three motorcycle riding assailants in Barangay Basak last week.

With these attacks by motorcycle-riding assailants wearing bonnets or with face masks, Radaza asked the police to help strictly implement the city’s Anti-Bonnet Ordinance.