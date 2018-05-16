Hauler urged: Be more careful in transporting garbage to Aloguinsan

BE more careful in transporting garbage to a private landfill in Aloguinsan town.

This was the advice of Roberto Cabarrubias, Department of Public Services chief, to Pasajero Motors Corp. (Pamocor), the city’s garbage hauling contractor, after receiving reports of some of the garbage falling off the roads while in transit to the Aloguinsan landfill.

“We pay Pamocor based on the volume of trash they collect from the city, but we cannot control where they bring the garbage. As clients of Pamocor, all we can do is to urge them to be more responsible in carrying out their task,” said Cabarrubias.

Since February, Pamocor has been disposing the garbage they hauled from Cebu City in Aloguinsan.

The Cebu Provincial Board has also passed a resolution on March 26 requesting the Cebu City government to compel the contractor to minimize the odor and prevent the spillage of trash from the dump trucks.

To recall, Cebu City started to use a private garbage hauling firm after the closure of the Inayawan landfill in December 2016 due to environmental violations.

Cebu City also used to dispose its garbage in the Consolacion landfill but this was stopped after the councilors noted that it would be hard for the city to verify the volume of trash hauled by the contractor since DPS has no functional weighing scale.

The council approved that the disposal of garbage be in Aloguinsan since a weighing facility is available along the way in Minglanilla town.