30 SK bets disqualified

At least 30 candidates in the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election in Central Visayas were ordered disqualified by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) after they failed to meet the requirements for the position.

The candidates were found to have either exceeded the age requirement of 18 to 24-years-old or were found to be unregistered in the barangays where they sought an elective post.

Of the 30 disqualified candidates, 22 were from Cebu.

“The candidates will be automatically disqualified through motu propio or an act without the need for a petition which invalidated their certificate of candidacies (COCs),said Cebu Provincial Election Officer Ferdinand Gujilde.

Gujilde said the Comelec Second Division issued an Omnibus Order on May 12 to direct the suspension of their proclamation should they win in the election.

Copies of the order were received at the Comelec provincial office on May 14 and 15 respectively.

Gujilde said winning candidates that will be affected by the Comelec order are encouraged to file a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) before their head office.

They will only be allowed to assume office should the Comelec en banc favor their MR.

Of the 22 disqualified candidates from Cebu, five sought the position of SK chairman. These came from Barangays Casay and Ablan, Dalaguete; Gaas, Balamban; Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City; and Apas and Adlaon, Cebu City.

The 17 other disqualified candidates sought election for SK councilors. They are from Barangays Looc and Liloan, Santander; Buguil, Moalboal; Doldol, Dumanjug; Balud, San Fernando; Malones and Obong, Dalaguete; Lawaan 3 and Poblacion, Talisay City; Lupa, Compostela; Pangan-an, Lapu-Lapu City; Kawit, Mahawak and Maharuhay, Medellin.

As of 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Gujilde only confirmed the victory of Andres Habasa Jr. of Barangay Gaas, Balamban who won as SK chairperson unopposed.

However, he said, Habasa will not be allowed to assume office because he already exceeded the mandatory age requirement for SK candidates.

With the issuance of the Omnibus Order, Gujilde said, the election officer in Balamban town was barred from proclaiming Habasa as winner in Monday’s election.

“Dili ka maka lingkod kon naproklamar na ka. Kay mao man nay effect sa proclamation, you assume office (You cannot assume office even if you have been proclaimed. You are supposed to assume office after you have been proclaimed winner in the election),” Gujilde said.

Gujilde said that in Habasa’s case, where he ran unopposed, the law on succession will apply. This means that the number one SK councilor will have to assume the position of SK chairman.

The challenger with the second highest vote will be proclaimed winner in the event that the disqualified candidate had an opponent or opponents in the election.

If the disqualified candidate was elected as SK councilor, the mayors of their respective localities will be given the authority to appoint their replacement subject to the recommendation of the members of the SK council.