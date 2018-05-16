Comelec breaks ties in two barangays in San Fernando

TWO barangay councilors in Lantawan, San Fernando town, who tied for seventh place tossed the coin to decide who between them would assume the position.

San Fernando Election Officer Renante Angcos said Alicia Alcoseba and Analyn Ilustrisimo of Barangay Lantawan garnered 515 votes each during Monday’s election.

“We broke the tie by coin toss,” he said as the two candidates came from one political group.

Before the coin toss, Angcos said a pastor said a prayer and blessed the candidates before tossing the coin to see who would be declared winner.

The election officer said the candidates chose their preferred side of a ten-peso coin. Alcoseba chose the front portion of the coin, while Ilustrisimo chose the opposite side.

Lucita Gica, chairman of Barangay Board of Canvassers (BBOC) tossed the coin, which landed on the side chosen by Alcoseba, who was declared the victor.

Angcos said Ilustrisimo and Alcoseba were friends and the former accepted her defeat graciously.

“It was a smooth breaking of a tie,” Angcos said.

Two other aspirants for Sangguniang Kabataan councilors in Barangay Sangat, Jhun Arnold Briones and Cathlyn Lasprillas also garnered the same number of votes, and tied for the number two spot.

They were made to draw rolled paper containing the numbers two and three, so that their ranking would be resolved.

Briones was declared the second SK councilor followed by Lasprillas.

Other towns with barangays where aspirants tied for positions of barangay chairman and barangay councilors are Alcantara, Catmon, Tabogon and Malabuyoc.