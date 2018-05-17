Philippine media practitioners in Beijing for seminar on New Media

More than 20 media practitioners and information officers from the Philippines participated the 2018 Seminar for Information Officers and Journalists from the Philippines in Beijing, China starting today (May 17).

The 14-day seminar is sponsored by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (PROC).

Representatives from the Philippines are affiliated with the Presidential Communications and Operations Office (PCOO), People’s Television (PTV) Network, Philippine Information Agency (PIA), Philippines News Agency (PNA) and private media organizations including Cebu Daily News.

The seminar aims to enhance friendship and cooperation between China and the Philippines by providing a platform of communication and discussion.

Some of the topics to be discussed in the seminar include China-Philippines relations and development, international news coverage of Mainstream Chinese media, application of new media in China’s international news coverage, among others.

“We are eager to learn innovations and reforms you (China) have implemented. We hope we can implement those in our country,” said Tristan de Guzman of PCOO.

The seminar is scheduled to end on May 30.