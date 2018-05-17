Two nabbed in Talisay drug bust
By Benjie B. Talisic May 17,2018
Operatives of the Cebu Provincial Police Office – Provincial Intelligence Branch together with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tangke, Talisay City on Thursday morning (May 17).
Drugs seized worth P443,680.
