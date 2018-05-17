Duterte to visit Cebu this weekend for PNG opening

President Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cebu this weekend.

This was confirmed by Jonjie Gonzales, assistant secretary of the Office of the Presidential Assistant of the Visayas (OPAV).

Gonzales told Cebu Daily News in a phone interview today that President Duterte is expected to grace the opening of the Philippine National Games this Saturday, May 19, and to visit the oil exploration activities in Alegria town of southwestern Cebu on Sunday, May 20.

More details about the President’s visit will follow.