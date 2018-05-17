Four nabbed in Cebu City drug bust

Four men were arrested in three separate anti-drug operations in Cebu City on Wednesday evening (May 16).

First to fall was Cristopher Arrogante, 44, a native of Barangay Ermita, Cebu City was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9 p.m. in Sitio San Roque, in Barangay Inayawan. His cohort was also arrested.

Eight medium packs and several small sachets of suspected shabu worth P413,000 were seized from them.

Second to fall was Freddie Mejares, 39, and his live-in partner Evangeline, who were also arrested in another buy-bust operation in Belguim St. in Barangay Suba.

Seized from them were three medium packs and eleven small-sized sachets of suspected shabu worth P141,600.

The suspects are now detained at Cebu City police precinct pending the filing of charges against them.