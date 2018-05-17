Barug Team Rama to endorse Zafra as ABC President
For the second time around, Barug Team Rama eyes on endorsing Tisa Barangay Captain – Elect Philip Zafra as their bet for the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC – Cebu City).
This was confirmed by Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella in a phone interview with reporters today.
“He is the most logical because he’s the incumbent and he has done a very good for the barangays in Cebu City in his term,” Labella said.
In a separate interview, Zafra, who is also the outgoing ABC – Cebu City President, said he is willing to accept the offer.
“And I’m grateful for the chance by the party,” said Zafra.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.