Barug Team Rama to endorse Zafra as ABC President

For the second time around, Barug Team Rama eyes on endorsing Tisa Barangay Captain – Elect Philip Zafra as their bet for the next president of the Association of Barangay Councils in Cebu City (ABC – Cebu City).

This was confirmed by Cebu City Vice Mayor Edgar Labella in a phone interview with reporters today.

“He is the most logical because he’s the incumbent and he has done a very good for the barangays in Cebu City in his term,” Labella said.

In a separate interview, Zafra, who is also the outgoing ABC – Cebu City President, said he is willing to accept the offer.

“And I’m grateful for the chance by the party,” said Zafra.